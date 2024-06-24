Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) – Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15) conducted a change of command ceremony on Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. During the ceremony, Capt. Carl Trask turned over command of CSS 15 to Capt. Neil Steinhagen.



Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as guest speaker and presiding officer.



“During the last two years, Squadron 15 submarines have done outstanding work,” Seif said during his remarks. “This is the only forward-deployed submarine squadron in the U.S. Navy and thanks to Carl’s leadership, these submarines have maintained the highest possible level of readiness. When I have needed our best submarines, with the best trained and ready crews, for the hardest and most important missions, you always had them ready, in a boxer’s stance, and your submarines always delivered.”



During Trask’s tenure, CSS 15 directly supported eight Western Pacific deployments, coordinated three homeport changes, managed five different homeported submarines during 43 voyage repair periods, and 15 continuing maintenance availabilities. They also provided flawless support to rotational deployers embarking leadership from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) aboard an SSBN, SSBN exchanges of command in Guam, and hosting submarines from the JMSDF and ROKN.



During his speech, Trask highlighted the lessons he learned while serving as commander of Squadron 15. “Leading Squadron 15 has been an honor, and I am grateful for the lessons learned from each submarine. From USS Key West, I embraced our rich traditions; from USS Asheville, I saw unparalleled dedication and perseverance; USS Jefferson City demonstrated operational excellence; USS Springfield showed the strength of unit cohesion and camaraderie; and USS Annapolis exemplified excellence in the ordinary. To the entire team, thank you for your hard work and commitment to our mission.” He continued by expressing his gratitude to the staff. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all of you. You have contributed uniquely to our mission. Capt. Steinhagen, you are inheriting a squadron rich in tradition, innovation, and resilience.”



Trask, a native of Glendora, Calif. and a 1999 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, will continue his service at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on the staff of commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Steinhagen, a Clinton, Iowa native and 1999 graduate of North Carolina State University, joins CSS 15 after serving in Washington, D.C., on the Joint Staff, J-5, Strategy, Plans, and Policy.



“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Captain Trask for his leadership and dedication to the squadron and turning over such a high caliber of staff,” said Steinhagen. “I pledge to lead with integrity, to serve with honor, and to always prioritize the well-being of our submarines, those who serve aboard them, and those that support them on the home front.”



Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. As apex predators of the sea, fast-attack submarines play a crucial role in safeguarding our nation's interests and ensuring peace through strength in the Pacific region.



