Timothy Groves, U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando team leader, jumps from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade at Fort Belvoir, Va., over the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 14, 2024 The National Museum of the United States Army is hosting the Army Birthday Festival to honor the 249th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8477375
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-WF811-1244
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT