U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Karl Halterman, pilot-in-command, starts the engine of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade at Fort Belvoir, Va., to transport U.S. Special Ooperations Command Para-Commandos for a rehearsal jump ahead of their performance at the National Mueum of the United States Army and the Army Birthday Festival, Davison Army Airfield, Va., June 14, 2024. The National Museum of the United States Army is hosting the Army Birthday Festival to honor the 249th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Priest)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8477370 VIRIN: 240614-F-WF811-1043 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.56 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.