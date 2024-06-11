Timothy Groves, U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando team leader, steps onto the Davison Army Air Field flightline in preparation to conduct a rehearsal jump for the 2024 Army Birthday Festival, Davison Army Airfield, Va., June 14, 2024. The National Museum of the United States Army is hosting the Army Birthday Festival to honor the 249th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Priest)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:11 Photo ID: 8477366 VIRIN: 240614-F-WF811-1007 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 4.63 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.