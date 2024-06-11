SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival

U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos Stephen Travers, foreground, and Timothy Groves prepare to conduct a rehearsal jump from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, over the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 14, 2024 The National Museum of the United States Army is hosting the Army Birthday Festival to honor the 249th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Priest)

