    SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival [Image 8 of 9]

    SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Priest 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Stephen Travers, U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando, jumps from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade at Fort Belvoir, Va., over the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 14, 2024 The National Museum of the United States Army is hosting the Army Birthday Festival to honor the 249th birthday of the Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8477374
    VIRIN: 240614-F-WF811-1237
    Resolution: 5600x3733
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM Para-Commandos Conduct Practice Jump for 2024 Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    Virginia
    helicopter
    free fall
    ArmyBDay

