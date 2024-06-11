U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, perform a simulated medical evacuation of Spc. Cabrean Falvey, for a Situational Training Exercise during the unit's annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Michigan, June 11, 2024. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8474110
|VIRIN:
|240611-Z-OV434-1147
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-125th Infantry STX Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
