    1-125th Infantry STX Lanes [Image 2 of 8]

    1-125th Infantry STX Lanes

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, prepares a simulated ambush for a Situational Training Exercise, during the unit's annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Michigan, June 11, 2024. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

    This work, 1-125th Infantry STX Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

