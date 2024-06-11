Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-125th Infantry STX Lanes [Image 4 of 8]

    1-125th Infantry STX Lanes

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, move to contact while performing a Situational Training Exercise, during annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Michigan, June 11, 2024. U.S. Army Sergeant David Astley, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8474106
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-OV434-1216
    Resolution: 6231x4154
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-125th Infantry STX Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Infantrymen
    STX lanes
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    1-125th Infantry

