U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, move to contact while performing a Situational Training Exercise, during annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Michigan, June 11, 2024. U.S. Army Sergeant David Astley, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:23 Photo ID: 8474106 VIRIN: 240611-Z-OV434-1216 Resolution: 6231x4154 Size: 2.03 MB Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-125th Infantry STX Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.