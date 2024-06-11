1-125th Infantry STX Lanes

U.S. Army Sergeant David Astley, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, plots a grid coordinate to locate his unit's objective for a Situational Training Exercise during annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Michigan, June 11, 2024. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

