Retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers holds up a map of Fort Jackson showing the location of tree stands during a ceremony inducting him into the post's hall of fame. Meyers was a former instructor at the Chaplain School and is currently the president of Fort Jackson's Sportsman Club.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8473555
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-ZN169-1168
|Resolution:
|2024x2656
|Size:
|544.53 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240606-A-ZN169-1168 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson adds three to short list of 'who's who'
Fort Jackson
LEAVE A COMMENT