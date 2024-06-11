Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240606-A-ZN169-1168 [Image 5 of 5]

    240606-A-ZN169-1168

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers holds up a map of Fort Jackson showing the location of tree stands during a ceremony inducting him into the post's hall of fame. Meyers was a former instructor at the Chaplain School and is currently the president of Fort Jackson's Sportsman Club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8473555
    VIRIN: 240606-A-ZN169-1168
    Resolution: 2024x2656
    Size: 544.53 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240606-A-ZN169-1168 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240606-A-ZN169-1119
    240606-A-ZN169-1122
    240606-A-ZN169-1140
    240606-A-ZN169-1152
    240606-A-ZN169-1168

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson adds three to short list of 'who's who'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT