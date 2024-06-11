240606-A-ZN169-1140

Retired Col. Mike Molosso poses with Col. Mark Huhtanen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs after being inducted into the post's hall of fame, June 6, 2024. Molosso was the Soldier Support Institute chief of staff and former president of the post's retiree council.

Date Taken: 06.06.2024
Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US