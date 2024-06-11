240606-A-ZN169-1119

Retired Col. Joseph McLamb, South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs chief of staff, smiles as Col. Mark Huhtanen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, places a medal signfying McLamb's induction into the post's hall of fame, June 6, 2024. McLamb was also a former post deputy commander.

