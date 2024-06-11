Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240606-A-ZN169-1119 [Image 1 of 5]

    240606-A-ZN169-1119

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Retired Col. Joseph McLamb, South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs chief of staff, smiles as Col. Mark Huhtanen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, places a medal signfying McLamb's induction into the post's hall of fame, June 6, 2024. McLamb was also a former post deputy commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8473551
    VIRIN: 240606-A-ZN169-1119
    Resolution: 3514x2639
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240606-A-ZN169-1119 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240606-A-ZN169-1119
    240606-A-ZN169-1122
    240606-A-ZN169-1140
    240606-A-ZN169-1152
    240606-A-ZN169-1168

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson adds three to short list of 'who's who'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT