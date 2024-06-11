Jackson adds three to short list of 'who's who'

Photo By Robert Timmons | Retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers holds up a map of Fort Jackson showing the...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers holds up a map of Fort Jackson showing the location of tree stands during a ceremony inducting him into the post's hall of fame. Meyers was a former instructor at the Chaplain School and is currently the president of Fort Jackson's Sportsman Club. see less | View Image Page

Three prominent Fort Jackson fixtures were enshrined in the post’s hall of fame in a ceremony held June 6 in the 1917 Club.



The members are a short list of the “who’s who that have supported our vision, mission and goals for the future of our beloved installation,” said Col. Mark Huhtanen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer during the ceremony.



Retired Col. Joseph McLamb, retired Col. Michael Molosso and retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers joined a select group of individuals who have made many sacrifices to the installation and “dedicated themselves to betterment of our installations and others to ensure that Fort Jackson remains relevant today and well into the future,” Huhtanen said.



McLamb took his enshrinement humbly.



“I want you to know that I don’t deserve to be in the … hall of fame,” he said. “All you have to do is look at the names of the people who have already been inducted into this to know that I don’t belong in this club. I’ve never done anything for Fort Jackson that wasn’t my duty – and I didn’t do that perfectly.



“And frankly, on those days, it was just a joy because of the people who surrounded me.”



McLamb was both DCO and a brigade commander on post before retiring and became the chief of staff for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs. As DCO he was the touchpoint of the post’s outreach efforts. He is also the secretary of the Sportsman Club.



Molosso, was a commandant of the Adjutant General School and after his retirement from the Army, served as AG School deputy commandant for 15 years. He was also the president of the Fort Jackson Retiree Council for more than 17 years.



He said he too didn’t deserve the honor, but taking care of retirees was a seminal point in his life.



“I didn’t realize how important that really was,” he said about leading the Retiree Council. “I didn’t realize how important it is to communicate with our retired population. I didn’t understand how important it was to keep an eye on surviving spouses and ensuring they’re getting the care and know the type of support they can get. I didn’t realize how important that particular aspect of the lifecycle of our Army really was.”



Meyers served as an instructor at what was then known as the Army Chaplain School and then held various assignments at the 81st Readiness Division and is currently the president of the Fort Jackson Sportsman Club.



“As I reflect back over the last two years, I’ve been leading the Fort Jackson Sportsman Club and being their leader and champion, I’m eternally grateful for the leaders who served before me and have taught me so much,” Meyers said during the ceremony.



He thanked those in his career who helped him and elaborated on how God directed him to be the leader of the club.



Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Wallace, who was unable to attend the ceremony, will be inducted into the hall of fame later this month.