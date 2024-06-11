Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240606-A-ZN169-1152 [Image 4 of 5]

    240606-A-ZN169-1152

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers poses with Col. Mark Huhtanen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs after being inducted into the post's hall of fame, June 6, 2024. Meyers was a former instructor at the Chaplain School and is currently the president of Fort Jackson's Sportsman Club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8473554
    VIRIN: 240606-A-ZN169-1152
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240606-A-ZN169-1152 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240606-A-ZN169-1119
    240606-A-ZN169-1122
    240606-A-ZN169-1140
    240606-A-ZN169-1152
    240606-A-ZN169-1168

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson adds three to short list of 'who's who'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT