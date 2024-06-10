Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland [Image 6 of 7]

    1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland

    POLAND

    05.23.2024

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Roman, the battalion master gunner assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, communicates over an Advanced System Improvement Program radio to prepare the Bradleybradley crew on the range for enemy engagement during table V to table IV of Bradley gunnery at Nowo Selo, Bulgaria, May 13 - 23, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Chinnici)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8469101
    VIRIN: 240523-A-MW025-3763
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 451.51 KB
    Location: PL
