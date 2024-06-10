Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland [Image 3 of 7]

    1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland

    POLAND

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    The crew of Bradley Alpha 22 assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conduct table IV Bradley crew gunnery to ensure combat readiness at Nowo Selo, Bulgaria, May 13 - 23, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler Romand)

    This work, 1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

