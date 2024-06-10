1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland

Two Bradley crews assigned to Bravo Company “War Machine,”, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct range proofing to ensure targets are identifiable and able to be engaged during table II to table VI of Bradley gunnery in Nowo Selo, Bulgaria, May 13 -to 23, 2024 to ensure targets are identifiable and able to be engaged. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Chinnici)

