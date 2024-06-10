1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland

Sgt. Clark Raymond, a tank gunner assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, observes targets to identify target lock and register hits during table V to table IV of Bradley gunnery at Nowo Selo, Bulgaria, May 13 to 23, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Chinnici)

