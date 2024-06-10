1-8 IN holds Bradley crew gunnery in Poland

Bradley crews assigned to 3rd Platoon, Assault Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct lane proofing to ensure targets are able to be seen and engaged from battle positions and maneuver boxes during Bradley crew gunnery at Nowo Selo, Bulgaria, May 13 - 23, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Chinnici)

