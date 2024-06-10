D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

Spectators watch as U.S. and Allied military members descend in the sky after jumping from aircraft during a commemorative event at the Iron Mike drop zone in St. Mere Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. The commemorative jumps were in honor of the events at D-Day in 1944. D-Day remains an enduring historic remainder of how the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

