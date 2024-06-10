Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot [Image 10 of 12]

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Army soldier greets a child after jumping from a plane during a commemorative event at the Iron Mike drop zone in St. Mere Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. The commemorative jumps were in honor of the events at D-Day in 1944. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    WWII Veteran
    commemoration
    C-130J
    DDay
    DDAY80

