D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

A U.S. Army soldier greets a child after jumping from a plane during a commemorative event at the Iron Mike drop zone in St. Mere Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. The commemorative jumps were in honor of the events at D-Day in 1944. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

