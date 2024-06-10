D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

U.S. Air Force members gather for a group picture with members who participated in a static line jump out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Iron Mike drop zone in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. This jump paid tribute to the heroism that took place on June 6, 1944, representing strength of alliance, dedicated resolve and a multi-national, multi-domain operation won the day. Overall, the successful Allied landings created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
