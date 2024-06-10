Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot [Image 8 of 12]

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members gather for a group picture with members who participated in a static line jump out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Iron Mike drop zone in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. This jump paid tribute to the heroism that took place on June 6, 1944, representing strength of alliance, dedicated resolve and a multi-national, multi-domain operation won the day. Overall, the successful Allied landings created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8469065
    VIRIN: 240609-F-EX065-1324
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWII Veteran
    commemoration
    C-130J
    DDay
    DDAY80

