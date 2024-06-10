U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Apolinar, 57th Rescue Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist primary jumpmaster, passes out wings to Belgian jumpers during a commemorative event for D-Day 80 at the Iron Mike drop zone in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. The commemorative event brought in thousands of spectators to watch 20 aircraft from the U.S., France, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK and Germany support the static line jump of 1,311 military members. This was all in memory of what happened 80 years ago during Operation Overlord, commonly known as D-Day. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to the D-Day and World War II veterans as we preserve their heritage to secure a future of peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 04:40 Photo ID: 8469066 VIRIN: 240609-F-EX065-1336 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.61 MB Location: MANCHE, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.