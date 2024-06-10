Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Military jumpers greet the crowd as they go to drop off their gear after jumping from planes during a commemorative event at the Iron Mike dropzone in St. Mere Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. The commemorative jumps were in honor of the events at D-Day in 1944. The successful Allied landings on June 6, 1944, created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8469068
    VIRIN: 240609-F-SL051-1679
    Resolution: 4882x3248
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot
    WWII Veteran
    commemoration
    C-130J
    DDay
    DDAY80

