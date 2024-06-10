D-Day 80 Paratroopers coming in hot

U.S. Military jumpers greet the crowd as they go to drop off their gear after jumping from planes during a commemorative event at the Iron Mike dropzone in St. Mere Eglise, France, June 9, 2024. The commemorative jumps were in honor of the events at D-Day in 1944. The successful Allied landings on June 6, 1944, created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

