U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Guerrette, fuels distribution specialist, 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, monitors fuel distribution into a fuel truck at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8468191
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-LY731-1083
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT