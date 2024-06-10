Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braydon Burds, fuels distribution specialist, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Guerrette, fuels distribution specialist, 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, monitor fuel distribution into a fuel truck at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

