U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braydon Burds, fuels distribution specialist, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, monitors fuel distribution into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 18:34 Photo ID: 8468187 VIRIN: 240610-Z-LY731-1017 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 4.05 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.