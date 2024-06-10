Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braydon Burds, fuels distribution specialist, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, monitors fuel distribution into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)
