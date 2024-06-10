Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braydon Burds, fuels distribution specialist, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Alferes, flying crew chief, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, refuel a C-130J Super Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

