    Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 4 of 7]

    Fueling RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Alferes, flying crew chief, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, monitors fuel distribution into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

    PACAF
    Yokota Air Base
    133rd Airlift Wing
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RF-A 24-2

