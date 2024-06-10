Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Belanger gives his first address as 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett relinquish command to Belanger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

