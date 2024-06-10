U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett, outgoing 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, embraces his family during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Barnett relinquish command to Maj. Joshua Belanger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8467344
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-DJ256-1102
|Resolution:
|4952x3295
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT