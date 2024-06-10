Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett, outgoing 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, embraces his family during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Barnett relinquish command to Maj. Joshua Belanger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)

