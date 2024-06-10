Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Col. Bary Flack, left, 436th Mission Generation Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Joshua Belanger, incoming 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett, outgoing 436th MXS commander, relinquish command to Belanger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

