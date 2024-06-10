Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS [Image 2 of 8]

    Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Belanger, incoming 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, accepts his first salute from his unit during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett relinquish command to Belanger.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th MXS Change of the Command

