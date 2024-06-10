U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Belanger, incoming 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, accepts his first salute from his unit during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett relinquish command to Belanger.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 14:03 Photo ID: 8467326 VIRIN: 240610-F-DJ256-1131 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 738.22 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.