Belanger takes command of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Barnett, right, outgoing 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Bary Flack, 436th Mission Generation Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 10, 2024. The ceremony saw Barnett relinquish command to Maj. Joshua Belanger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

