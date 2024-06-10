Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For your own safety [Image 5 of 5]

    For your own safety

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A do-not-enter sign cautions about a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sitting on jacks at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. These signs were placed on all sides of the aircraft as a warning to those passing by that only essential personnel should continue toward the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8467233
    VIRIN: 240610-F-NX941-1248
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For your own safety [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Time to get pumped
    Inspect to protect
    The role of control
    Gear up for a smooth landing
    For your own safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Pittsburgh
    AFRC
    911AW
    ReserveReady
    SteelAirmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT