For your own safety

A do-not-enter sign cautions about a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sitting on jacks at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. These signs were placed on all sides of the aircraft as a warning to those passing by that only essential personnel should continue toward the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

