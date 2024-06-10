Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time to get pumped

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Chiniexicz, crew chief assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pumps a 60-ton hydraulic jack at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. It took six jacks to lift a 282,000-pound C-17 Globemaster III for crew chiefs to perform a key inspection of the landing gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

