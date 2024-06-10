Time to get pumped

Staff Sgt. Alexander Chiniexicz, crew chief assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pumps a 60-ton hydraulic jack at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. It took six jacks to lift a 282,000-pound C-17 Globemaster III for crew chiefs to perform a key inspection of the landing gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

