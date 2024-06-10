Staff Sgt. Alexander Chiniexicz, crew chief assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pumps a 60-ton hydraulic jack at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. It took six jacks to lift a 282,000-pound C-17 Globemaster III for crew chiefs to perform a key inspection of the landing gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8467229
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-NX941-1115
|Resolution:
|3948x2627
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Time to get pumped [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
