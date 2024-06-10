Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The role of control [Image 3 of 5]

    The role of control

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Shelly Rozich, quality assurance inspector assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group, conducts a personnel evaluation on Airman 1st Class Ayrik Starcher, aircraft structural maintenance specialist assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron, as he removes a stuck screw from a panel of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Personnel evaluations are conducted by QA to ensure safe, quality maintenance is performed and technicians are proficient in their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

