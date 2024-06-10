The role of control

Master Sgt. Shelly Rozich, quality assurance inspector assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group, conducts a personnel evaluation on Airman 1st Class Ayrik Starcher, aircraft structural maintenance specialist assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron, as he removes a stuck screw from a panel of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Personnel evaluations are conducted by QA to ensure safe, quality maintenance is performed and technicians are proficient in their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8467231
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-NX941-1128
|Resolution:
|5086x3384
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
