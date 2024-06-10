Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gear up for a smooth landing [Image 4 of 5]

    Gear up for a smooth landing

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing rests upon hydraulic jacks with its landing gear raised at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. This procedure, known as a gear swing, was a crucial inspection of the landing gear’s operation to guarantee proper functionality for the next takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:45
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Gear up for a smooth landing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

