A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing rests upon hydraulic jacks with its landing gear raised at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. This procedure, known as a gear swing, was a crucial inspection of the landing gear’s operation to guarantee proper functionality for the next takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:45 Photo ID: 8467232 VIRIN: 240610-F-NX941-1307 Resolution: 4769x3173 Size: 9.03 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gear up for a smooth landing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.