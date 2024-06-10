Senior Airman Lamia Bentley, crew chief assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron, operates the jack manifold during the full aircraft jacking of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Bentley utilized the manifold to control the rate of ascent and angle of the aircraft and safely lifted the aircraft off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:45 Photo ID: 8467230 VIRIN: 240610-F-NX941-1228 Resolution: 5069x3373 Size: 7.65 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspect to protect [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.