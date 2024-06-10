Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspect to protect [Image 2 of 5]

    Inspect to protect

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Lamia Bentley, crew chief assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron, operates the jack manifold during the full aircraft jacking of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Bentley utilized the manifold to control the rate of ascent and angle of the aircraft and safely lifted the aircraft off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8467230
    VIRIN: 240610-F-NX941-1228
    Resolution: 5069x3373
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspect to protect [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

