    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army’s Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commander of the 25th Infantry Division, looks at the camera after exchanging unit patches with Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Costelo, Commander of the 7th Infantry Division, in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 04:30
    Photo ID: 8466308
    VIRIN: 240610-A-NF551-9643
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19.92 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

