Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army pose for a group photo in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 04:29
    Photo ID: 8466279
    VIRIN: 240610-A-NF551-9847
    Resolution: 7436x4960
    Size: 25.67 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony
    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony
    JPRMC -X | Closing Ceremony
    JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony
    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony
    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony
    JPMRC-X | Closing Ceremony
    JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT