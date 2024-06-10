Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army’s Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, signs and gives Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army, a Hawaiian tribal gift in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.

