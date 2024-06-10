JPRMC -X | Closing Ceremony

Senior leaders and soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the Philippine Army pose for a group photo during the closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.
