JPRMC -X | Closing Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army gives closing remarks in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

