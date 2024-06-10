Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army gives closing remarks in a closing ceremony for Salaknib / JPMRC-X 2024, held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 10, 2024. The annual Salaknib exercise enhanced the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army while building a shared vision of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 04:29
|Photo ID:
|8466309
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-NF551-5504
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.38 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPRMC-X | Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT