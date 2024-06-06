37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6

A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces routinely and visibly demonstrate commitment to our Allies and partners through the employment of our military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

