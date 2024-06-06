A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8463042
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-VX152-1208
|Resolution:
|5081x3381
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
