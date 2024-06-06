37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a B-1B Lancer to be towed to park at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
