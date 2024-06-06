37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron park a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Our vision of the Indo-Pacific is a free and open region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8463045
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-VX152-1456
|Resolution:
|4452x2962
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
