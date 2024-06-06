Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 4 of 5]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Senior Airman Nevin Konopka, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, lowers a panel of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

