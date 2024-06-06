37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers returns from a training mission during BTF 24-6

Senior Airman Nevin Konopka, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, lowers a panel of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

